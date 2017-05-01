RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$29.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RioCan) is a Canada-based unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust owns and manages Canada’s portfolio of shopping centers with ownership interests in a portfolio of approximately 300 retail and mixed use properties, including approximately 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area (NLA) of approximately 46,973,000 square feet.

