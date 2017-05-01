Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have $47.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Group LLC set a $46.00 target price on Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) opened at 39.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.19. Rio Tinto plc has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.2582 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,866,000 after buying an additional 1,057,429 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,568,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc by 2,738.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,756,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after buying an additional 1,694,960 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,139,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

