Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc raised Rio Tinto plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto plc during the third quarter worth approximately $25,050,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc during the third quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc during the first quarter valued at about $998,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc by 2,738.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,756,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after buying an additional 1,694,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) traded up 0.63% on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,989 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.19. Rio Tinto plc has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Rio Tinto plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

