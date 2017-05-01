RingCentral Inc (RNG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Group LLC from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) traded up 1.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 1,138,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm’s market cap is $2.43 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, SVP Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 14,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $383,062.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,705. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 17,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for businesses to support modern communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including high definition (HD) voice, video, short messaging service (SMS), messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax.

