Richard W. Main Sells 10,000 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) President Richard W. Main sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) opened at 34.98 on Monday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $26.98 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders.

