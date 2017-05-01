Richard Mark Colterjohn Purchases 25,000 Shares of AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI) Stock

AuRico Metals Inc. (TSE:AMI) Director Richard Mark Colterjohn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00.

Richard Mark Colterjohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Richard Mark Colterjohn acquired 100,000 shares of AuRico Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

Shares of AuRico Metals Inc. (TSE:AMI) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,459 shares. The stock’s market cap is $164.97 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. AuRico Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/richard-mark-colterjohn-purchases-25000-shares-of-aurico-metals-inc-ami-stock.html.

AMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mackie raised their price objective on AuRico Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AuRico Metals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

AuRico Metals Company Profile

AuRico Metals Inc is a Canada-based mining development and royalty company. The Company has interests in the Kemess property in British Columbia, Canada. Its segments include Royalties and Kemess. The Kemess property hosts the feasibility-stage Kemess Underground Gold-Copper project and the Kemess East exploration project.

Receive News & Ratings for AuRico Metals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuRico Metals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.