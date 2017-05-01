Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rice Midstream Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) opened at 25.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. Rice Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Rice Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 57.67%. The firm earned $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Rice Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rice Midstream Partners will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a boost from Rice Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Rice Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMP shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Rice Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank set a $29.00 price target on Rice Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rice Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

