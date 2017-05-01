Rice Energy Inc (RICE) PT Set at $28.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Rice Energy Inc (NYSE:RICE) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Rice Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Rice Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $30.00 price target on Rice Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price target on Rice Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) traded up 0.33% on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 279,008 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.35 billion. Rice Energy has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Share Andrew L. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $636,230,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,021,000 after buying an additional 1,373,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,747,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,997,000 after buying an additional 571,466 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,743,000. Finally, Carlyle Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,583,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

