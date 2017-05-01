Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $594,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC held its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,430 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/reynders-mcveigh-capital-management-llc-has-594000-position-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Off Wall Street reiterated a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.