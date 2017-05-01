Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,358 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,267,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,073,000 after buying an additional 1,536,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,561,000 after buying an additional 248,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after buying an additional 81,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,396,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after buying an additional 316,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) opened at 85.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $101.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/retirement-systems-of-alabama-sells-8358-shares-of-alaska-air-group-inc-alk.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Cowen and Company cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Vetr raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $1,005,430.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $166,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39 shares in the company, valued at $3,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,603 shares of company stock worth $6,052,192. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.