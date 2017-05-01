Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 48,403 Shares of Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Life Storage worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $165,193,000. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $159,017,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $91,627,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $57,724,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,414,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) opened at 78.39 on Monday. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $116.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.61%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut Life Storage to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $85.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.97 per share, with a total value of $82,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

