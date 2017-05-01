Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.326 Million Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 63.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 479,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 185,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,478,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,008,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Joho Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 9.7% in the third quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,690,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,341,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,239,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,514,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 85.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.61.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $3,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,311,250. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

