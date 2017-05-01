Retirement Planning Group Has $1,386,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Retirement Planning Group maintained its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 88.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded down 0.29% on Monday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 641,545 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.91. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $100.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post $5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Kansas City Southern from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,629.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

