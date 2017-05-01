RetailMeNot Inc (SALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

SALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) traded up 0.216% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.625. 131,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. RetailMeNot has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $556.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.625 and a beta of 0.82.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company earned $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.48 million. RetailMeNot had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.30%. RetailMeNot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RetailMeNot will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Rogers sold 4,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $56,583.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $39,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $322,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $109,278. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 219,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

