Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp in a research note issued to investors on Friday. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic-expected-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-1-23-per-share.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) traded down 0.44% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 52,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.