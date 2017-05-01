Analysts Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resources Connection an industry rank of 59 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) opened at 13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.25. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 372.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 29.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 175,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

