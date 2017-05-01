Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) traded up 0.80% on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 195,393 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $565.43 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Resolute Forest Products had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business earned $889 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/resolute-forest-products-inc-rfp-earns-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 37.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 49.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry. It offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.