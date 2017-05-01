ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in ResMed by 30.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded up 1.37% on Monday, hitting $68.92. 1,142,896 shares of the stock traded hands. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company earned $514.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Citigroup Inc cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 6,365 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $427,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,968.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,783. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

