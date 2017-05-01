ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $514.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.84 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) traded up 1.37% on Monday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,025 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.82. ResMed has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ResMed Inc. (RMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/resmed-inc-rmd-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $1,366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,968,774.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $427,473.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,968.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,772 shares of company stock worth $7,088,783 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ResMed by 30.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.