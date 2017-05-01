Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2018 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $7.43 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $3.88. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Markel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) opened at 969.60 on Monday. Markel has a one year low of $811.05 and a one year high of $992.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $970.32 and a 200-day moving average of $925.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.39, for a total transaction of $1,942,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,288,614.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $7,558,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 19.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

