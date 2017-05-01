Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Utilities Limited’s FY2018 Earnings (CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.14.

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) traded down 0.46% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,430 shares. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01.

In other Canadian Utilities Limited news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.93, for a total transaction of C$38,930.00. Also, Director Robert John Routs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.23, for a total value of C$58,845.00. Insiders have sold 2,514 shares of company stock valued at $98,293 in the last three months.

Canadian Utilities Limited Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited is a global enterprise company. Its segments include Electricity, Pipeline & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. Its Electricity segment’s activities are conducted through two regulated businesses; ATCO Electric Distribution and ATCO Electric Transmission, and three non-regulated businesses, ATCO Power, ATCO Power Australia and Alberta PowerLine (APL).

