Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their hold rating on shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) traded up 0.10% on Friday, reaching $63.05. 500,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $79,065.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,766.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $101,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,589 shares in the company, valued at $223,271.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,996 shares of company stock worth $9,575,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,034,000 after buying an additional 557,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,625,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,911,000 after buying an additional 429,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 470.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 497,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after buying an additional 410,449 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

