Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) opened at 62.99 on Monday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 22,895 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,385,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,280 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $79,065.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $606,766.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,996 shares of company stock worth $9,575,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

