Renren Inc (RENN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) opened at 7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Renren has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company’s market capitalization is $503.48 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Renren as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a real name social networking Internet platform in China. The Company enables users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos, and various features and services. The Company is developing Internet finance business to leverage its social networking services and user base in China, particularly focusing on the audience of college students and young people in China.

