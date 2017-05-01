Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) opened at 10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Quotient Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.
