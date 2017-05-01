Renasant Corp. (RNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Renasant Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,880 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $44.65.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Renasant Corp. had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company earned $106.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Renasant Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/renasant-corp-rnst-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, EVP R Rick Hart sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $215,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $177,074.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 49.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 315,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 139.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 55.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Renasant Corp. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant Corp. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant Corp.

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant Corp. (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.