Renasant Corp. (RNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.
According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “
Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Renasant Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,880 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $44.65.
Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Renasant Corp. had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company earned $106.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Renasant Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
In other news, EVP R Rick Hart sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $215,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $177,074.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 49.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 315,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 139.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant Corp. by 55.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Renasant Corp. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant Corp. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant Corp.
Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.
