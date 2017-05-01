137,357 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,825,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 385,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,327,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 881,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded up 1.85% on Friday, reaching $25.26. 1,200,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business earned $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. Brooks Automation had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $163,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

