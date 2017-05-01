Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Asset Management purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $267,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,540,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,132,000 after buying an additional 141,560 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 160,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $2,450,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) opened at 22.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.41. The firm earned $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 35.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post $2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.04%.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

