Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 16,700 Avista Corp (AVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) opened at 40.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm earned $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.05 million. Avista Corp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Avista Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avista Corp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avista Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Avista Corp news, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $29,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,423.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen S. Feltes sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $217,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,346.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,524 shares of company stock valued at $492,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Avista Corp

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

