Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Tegna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tegna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,184,000 after buying an additional 311,605 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tegna by 1.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,091,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,743,000 after buying an additional 129,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tegna by 47.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,939,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,923,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tegna by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Tegna by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,502,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,566,000 after buying an additional 133,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) traded down 1.47% on Friday, reaching $25.48. 1,892,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Tegna Inc has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $887.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.46 million. Tegna had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tegna Inc will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Tegna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tegna in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tegna in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of Tegna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tegna from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tegna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, insider John A. Williams sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $86,272.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,776.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Behan sold 24,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $637,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,005 shares in the company, valued at $207,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $1,148,472. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tegna

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

