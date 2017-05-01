Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Key Tronic Co. (KTCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of Key Tronic worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) opened at 7.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. Key Tronic Co. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm earned $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.55 million. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Key Tronic Co. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service.

