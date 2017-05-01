Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $23,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 526,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 798,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,300,000.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) traded down 0.76% on Friday, reaching $9.20. 302,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The stock’s market cap is $632.18 million. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business earned $38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

