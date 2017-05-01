Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.422 Million Stake in Banner Co. (BANR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Banner worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Banner by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,907,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,419,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banner by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 192,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,963,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 48.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 342,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banner by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 280,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) traded down 2.54% on Friday, reaching $55.20. 105,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business earned $116.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.59 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 17.98%. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, Director D Michael Jones sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $80,554.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas M. Bennett sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $50,673.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,433 shares of company stock worth $1,831,839. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

