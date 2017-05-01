Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 475,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Navios Maritime Holdings worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Warlander Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) traded down 3.95% on Friday, reaching $1.70. 695,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s market cap is $188.65 million.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 million. Navios Maritime Holdings had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post ($0.94) EPS for the current year.

NM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Navios Maritime Holdings

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

