Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Remark Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) traded up 4.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,430 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Remark Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock’s market cap is $71.46 million.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Remark Holdings had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 382.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings will post ($1.20) EPS for the current year.

About Remark Holdings

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

