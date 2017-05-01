Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) opened at 78.82 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business earned $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post $5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,679,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,012,000 after buying an additional 126,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,217,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,502,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 38,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 17.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,841,000 after buying an additional 283,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,032,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

