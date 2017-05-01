Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $127.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) opened at 125.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $132.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.25. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post $9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $127,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $240,315.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,818 shares of company stock worth $749,150 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,203,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,960,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,615,000 after buying an additional 389,831 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,552,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,538,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,576,000 after buying an additional 273,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,929,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

