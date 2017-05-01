Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $476,000 Stake in Time Warner Inc (TWX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,718 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 408,213 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $39,456,000 after buying an additional 209,387 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 121.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 604,803 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $48,148,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,971 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,374 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) traded up 0.015% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.285. 240,111 shares of the stock traded hands. Time Warner Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $100.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.037 and a beta of 1.09.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

TWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.50 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 172,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $16,668,915.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 699,379 shares in the company, valued at $67,413,141.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

