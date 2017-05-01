Regions Financial Corp (RF) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial Corp were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,986,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth $974,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 140,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. GLG LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 86.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,165,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 1,467,937 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) traded up 0.473% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.815. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,372 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.181 and a beta of 1.37. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

WARNING: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/regions-financial-corp-rf-stake-cut-by-proshare-advisors-llc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Regions Financial Corp from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Regions Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets cut Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In other Regions Financial Corp news, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 202,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $2,732,140.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 494,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara Godin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,986. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.