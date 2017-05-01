Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial Corp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 97,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $5,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,575,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,292,000 after buying an additional 219,284 shares during the period. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 646,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) opened at 13.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Regions Financial Corp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Rafferty Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

In other Regions Financial Corp news, EVP John B. Owen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $418,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 39,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $542,545.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,176 shares of company stock worth $5,223,986. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

