Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Sells 17,284 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Regions Financial Corp were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $102,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) opened at 13.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.37. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Sells 17,284 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/regions-financial-corp-rf-shares-sold-by-exxonmobil-investment-management-inc-tx-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rafferty Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $469,908.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 202,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $2,732,140.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 494,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,986. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corp Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.