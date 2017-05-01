Regional Management Corp (RM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) opened at 19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.58. Regional Management Corp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Regional Management Corp had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/regional-management-corp-rm-earns-hold-rating-from-keefe-bruyette-woods-updated.html.

In other Regional Management Corp news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,973.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 17,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $371,288.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,923 shares of company stock worth $1,280,404 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management Corp by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.