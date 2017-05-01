NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $103,681,000. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 176.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in NVIDIA by 721.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 380,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 244,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 92,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 104.30 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Instinet boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $76,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,277,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 32,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,577,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,906 shares of company stock worth $32,645,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

