Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Whirlpool by 24.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) opened at 185.68 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.91 and a 12-month high of $194.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business earned $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post $15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.43.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.61, for a total value of $107,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeff M. Fettig sold 120,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $21,745,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,378,785. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

