WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) opened at 60.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.06. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 41,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $2,473,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $408,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

