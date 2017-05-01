Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Stake Increased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 922.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 124,018 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 144,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) traded up 2.96% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. 1,283,363 shares of the company were exchanged. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post $7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.56 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC set a $115.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

In related news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,077 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $489,219.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 7,948 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $758,398.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,280.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,524 shares of company stock worth $11,370,978 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

