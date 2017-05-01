DXC Technology Co (CSC) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:CSC) by 410.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,160 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 1.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in DXC Technology by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 43,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:CSC) remained flat at $69.01 during trading on Monday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

In related news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $413,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,614,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $44,953.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 381,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

