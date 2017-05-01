Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price

Press coverage about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 94 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $475.44 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective (up from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) traded up 1.98% on Monday, hitting $396.17. 1,242,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $325.35 and a one year high of $452.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.33 and a 200-day moving average of $374.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

