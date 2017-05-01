Regency Centers Corp (REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.51. 989,031 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.58. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.54 million. Regency Centers Corp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers Corp news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,146.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $903,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp by 62.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,738,000 after buying an additional 823,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,019,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after buying an additional 749,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,083,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,142,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers Corp

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

