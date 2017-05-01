Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Benchmark Co.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark Co. in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Saturday, January 28th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.98.

Shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) traded down 2.17% on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,858 shares. Regal Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.18 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regal Entertainment Group will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regal Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

In other Regal Entertainment Group news, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $455,242.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $577,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,201.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGC. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regal Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

